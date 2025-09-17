In this episode, Professor of Political Economy at Cambridge Helen Thompson joins the show to discuss how Trump’s trade war, China’s energy and rare earth dominance, the Western Hemisphere’s oil boom, and NATO’s fiscal squeeze are reshaping global power. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:35 ) Today’s Geopolitical Landscape

( 05:49 ) Parallels in History & China Difference

( 11:51 ) What are the Goals of Tariffs?

( 17:53 ) Fight Over Energy Commodities

( 28:25 ) How Will Energy Divide the World?

( 33:01 ) Balancing Debt with Defense Spending

( 38:43 ) Threat to Dollar as Reserve Currency

( 43:45 ) Final Thoughts

