Energy & Trade Wars Are Rewriting the World Order | Helen Thompson
In this episode, Professor of Political Economy at Cambridge Helen Thompson joins the show to discuss how Trump’s trade war, China’s energy and rare earth dominance, the Western Hemisphere’s oil boom, and NATO’s fiscal squeeze are reshaping global power. Enjoy!
__
Follow Helen: https://x.com/HelenHet20
Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc
Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance
__
Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code FORWARD100 for £100 OFF
https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london
__
This Forward Guidance episode is brought to you by VanEck.
Learn more about the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH):
http://vaneck.com/SMHFelix
Learn more about the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX):
vaneck.com/SMHXFelix
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:35) Today’s Geopolitical Landscape
(05:49) Parallels in History & China Difference
(11:06) VanEck Ad
(11:51) What are the Goals of Tariffs?
(17:53) Fight Over Energy Commodities
(27:45) VanEck Ad
(28:25) How Will Energy Divide the World?
(33:01) Balancing Debt with Defense Spending
(38:43) Threat to Dollar as Reserve Currency
(43:45) Final Thoughts
__
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance