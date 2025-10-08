The Recession Has Already Started | George Robertson
In this episode, George Robertson returns to break down why he’s turned bearish. He explains why he thinks massive fiscal tightening from tariffs and job cuts, corporate profits rolling over, and the flow-of-funds are signaling recession even as markets sit at all-time highs. He walks through employment indicators, withholding data, and the widening gap between S&P levels and actual earnings, arguing the downturn has already begun. Enjoy!
__
Follow George: https://x.com/BickerinBrattle
Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc
Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance
__
Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code FORWARD200 for £200 OFF
https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london
__
This Forward Guidance episode is brought to you by VanEck.
Learn more about the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH):
http://vaneck.com/SMHFelix
Learn more about the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX):
vaneck.com/SMHXFelix
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:39) George’s Market Outlook
(05:38) Where the Money’s Moving?
(06:57) Trump’s Economic Ripple Effects
(08:56) How the Fed Shapes the Cycle
(15:12) VanEck Ad
(15:56) COVID Spending & Fiscal Fallout
(23:20) Are We in a Recession?
(32:09) VanEck Ad
(32:50) Jobs Data & FICA Withholding
(38:29) Taxes, Tariffs & Shorting the Market
(44:15) Supreme Court and Constitutional Risk
(48:59) When Does the Music Stop?
(54:50) Final Thoughts
__
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance