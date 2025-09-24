In this episode, Co-Founder of BitMEX & CIO of Maelstrom Arthur Hayes shares his macro view on the erosion of Fed independence, inevitable money printing, and how these forces intersect with crypto markets. He covers Bitcoin’s performance versus gold and stocks, the political choices around AI’s productivity boom, and why DeFi, stablecoins, and new decentralized trading models are at the heart of the next cycle. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:42 ) Money Printing & Yield Curve Control

( 05:33 ) What Does this Mean for Bitcoin?

( 09:22 ) AI & the Debt Doom Loop

( 13:19 ) Favorite Crypto Themes & Innovations

( 14:23 ) Perp DEXes & Hyperliquid

( 19:28 ) Stablecoin Winners & Losers

( 22:45 ) Stablecoin Systemic Risk

( 24:43 ) AI, Intellectual Property, and Blockchain

( 25:59 ) Western vs. Asian Crypto Markets

