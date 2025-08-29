This week, we break down the seasonal market pivot around Labor Day, how systematic strategies dominate price action, and why inflation and economic re-acceleration could make a September rate cut a policy mistake. We also dive into the shift from capital to labor, growing government intervention in markets, parallels between AI CapEx and past gold cycles, the potential rotation from large-caps into small caps, and the state of treasury companies. Enjoy!

—

—

__

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10EvjpyXzXIjKJsjlwp5C3zKhQTn2pS5t/view?usp=sharing

—

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:32 ) Labor Day Reset?

( 05:39 ) Market Structure & Volatility

( 12:58 ) VanEck Ad

( 13:43 ) Market Structure & Volatility

( 14:21 ) Fed Takeover Update

( 15:21 ) The Inflation Trade

( 22:08 ) Wages & Shift from Capital to Labor

( 28:41 ) VanEck Ad

( 29:22 ) Liquidity Danger Zone?

( 41:34 ) The Capex Cycle

( 48:28 ) What's Next for Treasury Companies?

( 51:32 ) Tyler's New Job

( 53:01 ) Russell & Market Breadth

( 55:15 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.









