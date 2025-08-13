Should We Be Worried About Jobs Report Revisions? | Guy Berger
In this episode, labor market economist Guy Berger breaks down how jobs data is collected, why revisions happen, and how to interpret them in context. He explains the roles of NFP, claims, and JOLTS data, the impact of immigration shifts on labor supply, and how business surveys can signal future hiring trends. Berger also digs into why the current conditions show stability with potential for both cooling and tightening ahead. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Introduction
(3:01) How Does BLS Gather Data?
(6:27) Why Do We Have Revisions?
(15:33) VanEck Ad
(16:18) How to Think About the Data
(20:42) Immigration Impact
(29:10) VanEck Ad
(29:50) Weekly Claims Data
(40:08) JOLTS Data
(45:54) The Beveridge Curve
(53:49) Where is the Labor Market NOW?
(56:20) Final Thoughts
