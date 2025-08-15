Markets Are Underestimating the Risk of 10–15% Correction | Weekly Roundup

This week, Brent Johnson joins us to break down the latest CPI & PPI data, the potential for September rate cuts, and why he thinks we’re ripe for a 10–15% correction. We also unpack Trump’s political strategy toward Powell, Brent’s dollar milkshake theory, and AI’s long-term impact on productivity, inflation, and the next generation. Enjoy!

—

Follow Brent: https://x.com/SantiagoAuFund

Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_

Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_









Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

—

Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code FORWARD100 for £100 OFF

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london

__

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HpY5-OGzqa3t0tVz1a-2RnUXCI6BbZU5/view?usp=sharing

—

This Forward Guidance episode is brought to you by VanEck.









Learn more about the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH):

http://vaneck.com/SMHFelix









Learn more about the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX):

vaneck.com/SMHXFelix

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:28 ) Inflation Heating Up?

( 07:45 ) Brent's Macro Outlook

( 12:08 ) VanEck Ad

( 12:53 ) Should the Fed Cut?

( 16:01 ) Time for a Correction?

( 28:58 ) VanEck Ad

( 29:38 ) Dampening of Animal Spirits

( 33:29 ) Going Full Ponzi?

( 37:15 ) The Imperial Circle

( 41:31 ) Is the Dollar Milkshake Still Intact?

( 48:45 ) Gold & Gold Miners

( 51:13 ) Bifurcated Economy

( 55:29 ) AI Boom Bearing Fruit?

( 58:41 ) What Does Trump Really Want?

( 01:22:11 ) The Younger Generation Is Screwed

( 01:04:12 ) Stablecoins & the US Empire

( 01:07:06 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.









#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



