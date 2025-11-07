This week, we discuss America’s decaying two-tier economy, with Main Street stuck in a silent recession, the Fed trapped between fiscal dominance and market structure rot, and younger generations turning to crypto and speculation as their only escape from a rigged system. Enjoy!

—

Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_

Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp

Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

__

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f1h9636F5tXpNPX6R5KxLnSi6BUpBnFN/view?usp=sharing

—

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:05 ) Fourth Turning Vibes

( 04:00 ) K-Shaped Economy Continues

( 07:43 ) The Market is Broken

( 10:57 ) Government Role in Markets

( 11:57 ) Grayscale Ad

( 12:34 ) Government Role in Markets

( 17:47 ) Market Structure Decay

( 21:16 ) The Death of Retail

( 25:21 ) Generational Release Valve

( 28:33 ) Labor Market vs Automation

( 31:28 ) Grayscale Ad

( 32:14 ) Political Pivot for 2026

( 35:18 ) Government Shutdown Ending?

( 37:32 ) Is Bitcoin Finally Bottoming?

( 42:33 ) Sad Crypto Market Structure

( 45:19 ) Solving Crypto’s Problems

( 48:52 ) Giving Back to the System

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



