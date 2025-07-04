This week, we dive into the latest jobs and unemployment data surprises, the hidden role of immigration in labor force changes, and why both political parties are terrible. We also dig into the looming deficit and treasury issuance implications, the EM-ification of the US, the symptoms of a failed system, and the inevitability of currency debasement. Enjoy!

—

—

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:25 ) Cold Open

( 04:04 ) Bullish NFP?

( 08:24 ) Aptos Ad

( 09:08 ) Bullish NFP?

( 11:23 ) Anti-Immigration Impact

( 17:32 ) Wage Growth, Yields & Controlled Demolition

( 21:22 ) BBB Passed, Now What?

( 26:39 ) Aptos Ad

( 27:32 ) Both Sides Are Terrible

( 32:23 ) High-Yield Credit

( 37:05 ) Get Out on the Risk Spectrum

( 39:41 ) Active Treasury Issuance > QE

( 41:27 ) The Problem is Getting Worse

( 44:00 ) All Roads Lead to Debasement

( 46:46 ) Crushing Global Labor

( 48:38 ) DXY & the End of Central Banking

( 51:35 ) EM-ification of the US

( 54:00 ) MSTR & BTC Volatility

( 58:31 ) Seasonality, Leverage & Momentum

( 01:02:14 ) Symptoms of a Failed System

( 01:09:53 ) Buying vs Renting

( 01:11:44 ) Final Thoughts

—

