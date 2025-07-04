In this live panel from Permissionless IV, we unpack the rapid rise of token acquisition vehicles like MicroStrategy and Defi Dev Corp. We explore why institutions are using these vehicles to accumulate crypto faster, analyze premium-to-NAV dynamics, discuss the evolution from equity issuance to innovative debt structures like converts and moving strike warrants, and debate sustainability risks if NAV premiums collapse. Enjoy!

__

Follow Dan: https://x.com/CryptoIRGuy

Follow Tom: https://x.com/fundstrat

Follow David: https://x.com/David_Grid

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

__

Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, proudly sponsors Forward Guidance, where traditional finance meets crypto. As Ledger celebrates a decade of securing 20% of the world’s crypto assets, it offers a secure gateway for those entering digital finance. Buy a LEDGER™ device today and protect your assets with top-tier security technology. Buy now on https://Ledger.com.

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:05 ) The Rise of Crypto Treasury Companies

( 07:45 ) What Catalyzed this Trend?

( 08:27 ) Ledger Ad

( 09:24 ) What Catalyzed this Trend?

( 14:17 ) Unpacking the Capital Structure

( 20:26 ) Risks to Crypto Treasury Companies

( 22:06 ) Ledger Ad

( 23:00 ) Risks to Crypto Treasury Companies

( 30:53 ) Asset Unwind Risk

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Crypto #Markets #ForwardGuidance



