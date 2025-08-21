Will Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Break Markets? | Weekly Roundup
This week, we break down the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium and whether we can expect a dovish or hawkish tilt from Powell’s legacy speech. We also dig into the Fed’s five-year policy review, Trump’s Fed takeover strategy, foreign retreat from Treasury auctions, and whether the risks of inflation are greater than the risk of recession. Enjoy!
—
—
__
Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zjfyhnCSgVzJ5u4f7LAHct6KKLq_6gxk/view?usp=sharing
—
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(03:50) Jackson Hole Preview
(09:43) VanEck Ad
(10:27) Fed Minutes
(13:05) Will Powell Be A Dove or Hawk?
(19:02) Bullish Post Jackson Hole?
(20:10) JH Impact on Bond Yields
(25:09) Trump’s Fed Takeover Strategy
(29:36) Centralization & the Frontiers
(32:42) VanEck Ad
(33:24) Treasury Auctions in Danger Zone?
(38:19) Hike to Save the Long End!
(40:05) Boom Time in Japan?
(43:45) Inflation Risk > Recession Risk
(47:00) The New Financial Reality
(51:32) Short Financials?
(52:30) Final Thoughts
—
