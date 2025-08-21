This week, we break down the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium and whether we can expect a dovish or hawkish tilt from Powell’s legacy speech. We also dig into the Fed’s five-year policy review, Trump’s Fed takeover strategy, foreign retreat from Treasury auctions, and whether the risks of inflation are greater than the risk of recession. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:50 ) Jackson Hole Preview

( 10:27 ) Fed Minutes

( 13:05 ) Will Powell Be A Dove or Hawk?

( 19:02 ) Bullish Post Jackson Hole?

( 20:10 ) JH Impact on Bond Yields

( 25:09 ) Trump’s Fed Takeover Strategy

( 29:36 ) Centralization & the Frontiers

( 33:24 ) Treasury Auctions in Danger Zone?

( 38:19 ) Hike to Save the Long End!

( 40:05 ) Boom Time in Japan?

( 43:45 ) Inflation Risk > Recession Risk

( 47:00 ) The New Financial Reality

( 51:32 ) Short Financials?

( 52:30 ) Final Thoughts

