Will Market Euphoria Cool Off In August? | Weekly Round-Up
In this episode, we explore what’s next for markets after a week packed with major economic data. We break down the recent surge in market euphoria, discuss whether stagflation is taking hold, and examine the outlook for growth—plus much more. Enjoy!
__
__
--
__
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:56) Takeaways From Economic Data
(08:51) AI Capex Is The Economy Now
(11:53) AI Capex Is The Economy Now
(17:46) Are We In Stagflation?
(22:16) Will Market Euphoria Cool Off In August?
(29:50) How To Navigate Stagflation?
(38:12) Strategy’s Q2 Earnings
__
