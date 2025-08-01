Will Market Euphoria Cool Off In August? | Weekly Round-Up

In this episode, we explore what’s next for markets after a week packed with major economic data. We break down the recent surge in market euphoria, discuss whether stagflation is taking hold, and examine the outlook for growth—plus much more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:56 ) Takeaways From Economic Data

( 08:51 ) AI Capex Is The Economy Now

( 11:53 ) AI Capex Is The Economy Now

( 17:46 ) Are We In Stagflation?

( 22:16 ) Will Market Euphoria Cool Off In August?

( 29:50 ) How To Navigate Stagflation?

( 38:12 ) Strategy’s Q2 Earnings





