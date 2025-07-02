In this panel live from Permissionless IV, we discuss what TradFi can learn from crypto, from instant settlement and transparent markets to permissionless synthetic dollars and on-chain leveraged trading. We cover stablecoin demand dynamics, the future of tokenized structured products, how perps outperform options for retail, the practical limits of decentralization, and more. Enjoy!

__

Follow Austin: https://x.com/CampbellJAustin

Follow Kaledora: https://x.com/kaledora

Follow Guy: https://x.com/gdog97_

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

__

Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, proudly sponsors Forward Guidance, where traditional finance meets crypto. As Ledger celebrates a decade of securing 20% of the world’s crypto assets, it offers a secure gateway for those entering digital finance. Buy a LEDGER™ device today and protect your assets with top-tier security technology. Buy now on https://Ledger.com.

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:23 ) What can TradFi Learn from Crypto?

( 10:14 ) Is Decentralization Important?

( 10:53 ) Ledger Ad

( 11:43 ) Is Decentralization Important?

( 17:23 ) Bringing TradFi Onchain

( 22:35 ) Ledger Ad

( 23:29 ) Bringing TradFi Onchain

( 26:32 ) Stablecoins & The GENIUS Act

( 30:57 ) Most Optimistic Innovations

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Crypto #Markets #ForwardGuidance







