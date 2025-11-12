In this episode, founder of Elm Wealth and co-founder of LTCM Victor Haghani shares lessons from Long-Term Capital Management and contrasts today’s highly levered hedge-fund world with LTCM’s era. He also explains Elm’s Dynamic Index Investing framework and why simplicity and discipline outperform complexity and return-chasing over time. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:04 ) Insights from Victor’s Storied Career

( 09:22 ) Today’s Market vs the 90s

( 17:11 ) Fat Tails & Return Chasing

( 29:29 ) Is Discretionary Macro a Fool’s Game?

( 37:42 ) Portfolio Construction & Managing Risk

( 44:33 ) Balancing Risk, Sizing, & Expected Returns

( 50:15 ) What is Good Diversification?

( 55:55 ) Exotic Forms of Diversification

( 59:52 ) Final Thoughts

