In this special episode recorded live at Permissionless IV, Maple Finance CEO Sid Powell unpacks the rise, fall, and rebuild of crypto lending. He discusses navigating the 2022 crypto credit collapse, the trade-offs between fixed and variable lending, why traditional institutions are finally entering DeFi, and how composability, transparency, and tokenized credit products are reshaping global finance. Sid also shares Maple’s shift toward overcollateralized lending, BTC-based yield products, and the future of structured on-chain credit. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:52 ) Sid Powell's Journey into Crypto

( 02:11 ) The Birth of Maple Finance

( 02:51 ) Challenges and Evolution in Crypto Lending

( 08:45 ) Navigating the 2022 Crypto Crisis

( 14:33 ) Current State of Crypto Lending

( 17:21 ) Biggest Crypto Innovations

( 19:32 ) Defi Integration and Secondary Markets

( 21:01 ) Creating Counterparty Transparency

( 22:52 ) Transparency and Financial Product Costs

( 24:40 ) Fixed Rate vs Variable Rate Lending in Crypto

( 28:21 ) Future of Crypto Lending and Institutional Interest

( 31:16 ) Structured Products and Treasury Companies

( 35:51 ) Navigating Crypto Market Cycles

( 38:25 ) Final Thoughts

