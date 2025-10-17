This week, we’re joined by Michael Howell of CrossBorder Capital live from DAS London to break down the global liquidity cycle, the hidden recession and re-acceleration in the U.S., the impact of monetary debasement on gold and Bitcoin, China’s liquidity surge and stablecoin risks, and Europe’s structural challenges. We close with why today’s environment is truly unique in 4,000 years of monetary history. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:51 ) Where Are We in the Global Liquidity Cycle?

( 05:26 ) Main St. Recession & Economic Rebound

( 08:49 ) GDP vs Liquidity Cycles

( 10:33 ) QE, Liquidity & Gold vs BTC

( 15:44 ) No 4-Year Cycle But Still Bullish

( 20:05 ) Stablecoins & China

( 27:01 ) Europe’s Economic Struggles

( 29:15 ) Developed Nation Decline

( 34:55 ) How Unique is this Moment?

