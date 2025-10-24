Gm! This week Kevin Ricoy (Kyzer) joins the show to discuss the latest happening in crypto this week. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:56 ) Worst Tweets of The Week

( 13:31 ) Our Best Trades

( 22:23 ) ETH Devs Are Underpaid

( 38:37 ) Why Hasn’t Kyzer Opened His Seeker?

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.