Gm! This week, Mary Gooneratne joins the show to discuss the current state of Solana DeFi lending. We deep dive into how to compete as a DeFi lender, building on Solana, the future of Loopscale & more Enjoy! -- Follow Mary: https://x.com/marygooneratne Follow Jack: https://x.com/whosknave Follow Lightspeed: https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq Subscribe to the Lightspeed Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/lightspeed Join the Lightspeed Telegram: https://t.me/+QUl_ZOj2nMJlZTEx -- Crypto’s premiere institutional conference returns to London in October 2025. Use code LIGHT100 for £100 off at checkout: https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london -- Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and real yield, by redirecting chain revenue back to active DeFi users. The 1 billion KAT campaign is live. Bridge and deposit directly into vaults in one simple click and start earning immediately on your ETH, BTC, USDC, and more. Go to app.katana.network to check it out. -- Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:50 ) What Is Loopscale?

( 03:41 ) The Evolution Of Crypto Lending

( 11:27 ) Katana Ad

( 12:25 ) Building On Solana

( 14:42 ) Transaction Ordering

( 16:40 ) Behind Loopscale’s Oracle Attack

( 22:36 ) How To Compete In DeFi Lending?

( 28:06 ) What Can Loopscale Unlock In DeFi?

( 37:45 ) Katana Ad

( 38:38 ) Crypto UX

( 41:10 ) The State Of DeFi Lending

( 47:39 ) The Solana DeFi Roadmap

( 55:44 ) What’s Next For Loopscale?

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.