Gm! This week the MegaETH team join the show to. discuss their ICO launch & the future of MegaETH. We deep dive into building a performant L2, the end game for MegaETH, ICO specifics & more. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:38 ) Building A Performant L2

( 13:41 ) Peaq Ad

( 14:13 ) MegaETH’s ICO

( 26:51 ) The MegaETH End Game

( 36:43 ) Why Not Launch As An L1?

( 48:07 ) MegaETH Performance

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.