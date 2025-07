( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:20 ) The State Of Firedancer

( 04:04 ) Is Solana Too Decentralized?

( 06:31 ) What Is Thru?

( 16:48 ) Validators & Block Producers

( 20:06 ) How To Reduce Network Spam

( 24:04 ) How To Optimize Network Performance?

( 30:01 ) Block Producers

( 32:53 ) Will Thru Have A Token?

( 35:37 ) How To 10x L1 Performance