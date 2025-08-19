Gm! This week Anna Yuan joins the show to discuss why Solana needs a DAT strategy. We deep dive into what the Solana ecosystem can learn from Bitcoin & Ethereum, the role of a DAT, does Solana need a narrative & more. Enjoy! -- Follow Anna: https://x.com/gizmothegizzer Follow Jack: https://x.com/whosknave Follow Lightspeed: https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq Subscribe to the Lightspeed Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/lightspeed Join the Lightspeed Telegram: https://t.me/+QUl_ZOj2nMJlZTEx -- SOL needs more than DAT: https://x.com/gizmothegizzer/status/1950255338155843845 -- Crypto’s premiere institutional conference returns to London in October 2025. Use code LIGHT100 for £100 off at checkout: https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london -- Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and real yield, by redirecting chain revenue back to active DeFi users. The 1 billion KAT campaign is live. Bridge and deposit directly into vaults in one simple click and start earning immediately on your ETH, BTC, USDC, and more. Go to app.katana.network to check it out. -- Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:44 ) Why Are Other DATs Larger Than Solana’s?

( 07:24 ) Should All Projects Have DATs?

( 10:58 ) Katana Ad

( 11:56 ) The Solana DAT Playbook

( 22:54 ) Do DATs Need A Michael Saylor?

( 29:08 ) The Role Of A Solana DAT

( 35:08 ) Katana Ad

( 36:06 ) The Bitcoin & Ethereum Thesis vs Solana

( 40:15 ) Does Solana Need A DAT?

( 47:06 ) Are Memecoins Negative For Solana?

( 52:00 ) The Solana DAT Strategy

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.