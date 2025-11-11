In this episode, we sit down with Ledger’s Chief Experience Officer, Ian Rogers, to discuss the launch of the new Ledger Nano Gen 5 and the evolution of Ledger Wallet. We dive into how Ledger is improving hardware wallet usability and the company’s broader vision of securing Bitcoin to enable a full digital value ecosystem. Enjoy!

—

Follow Ian: https://x.com/iancr

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:39 ) Ledger’s Evolution & Innovations

( 03:47 ) Security Meets Usability

( 04:54 ) Inside Ledger’s New Products

( 06:24 ) UX, Adoption & Market Growth

( 12:28 ) Who is the Ledger User?

( 15:45 ) Understanding Hard Wallets

( 18:43 ) FG Trailer

( 19:58 ) The Future of Ledger & Multisig

( 27:37 ) Bitcoin Gifting & Ledger’s Mission

( 32:04 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



