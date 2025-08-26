In this episode, RootstockLabs co-founder Diego Gutierrez explains how Bitcoin-backed stablecoins and decentralized financial primitives are enabling real-world adoption, especially in volatile economies like Argentina. He contrasts Rootstock’s vision of a Bitcoin-secured, censorship-resistant financial stack with more centralized systems like Ethereum or Solana. Diego also explores how stablecoins, tokenized assets, and even nation-states may converge on Bitcoin rails, and why institutional adoption must be balanced with sovereignty and trust-minimization. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:41 ) Rootstock & Building on Bitcoin

( 11:06 ) Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoins

( 18:36 ) Where Will Stablecoins Live?

( 22:11 ) Why Use Bitcoin for Stablecoins?

( 25:00 ) Problems with Using Other L1s

( 30:22 ) Other Bitcoin Stablecoins

( 32:22 ) Tokenizing Real World Assets

( 35:40 ) Does Tokenizing Make Sense?

( 39:05 ) Why Hasn’t Argentina Embraced Bitcoin?

( 44:27 ) Is the 4-Year Cycle Over?

( 48:23 ) Final Thoughts





