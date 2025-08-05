In this episode, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan explains why he thinks the four-year Bitcoin cycle is breaking down. He predicts a smoother, longer cycle ahead, driven by ETF flows, regulatory clarity, and a more mature market structure.While Rizzo wrestles with nostalgia for the classic boom-bust cycle, Hougan makes the case that "this time really is different." Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:03 ) Debating Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle

( 04:13 ) Institutional Adoption & Regulation

( 04:57 ) Are Four-Year Cycles Psychological?

( 08:37 ) Bitcoin’s Evolving Political Impact

( 10:38 ) Bitcoin’s Evolving Political Impact

( 17:00 ) Institutions Are Slow & Steady

( 18:58 ) Reflecting on Bitcoin's Scarcity

( 22:20 ) Crypto Regulation & Institutional Impact

( 24:25 ) Retail Investors & the Four-Year Cycle

( 25:45 ) Adapting to Bitcoin's Middle Ages

( 33:28 ) Can Blockchain Support Incoming Demand?

( 36:50 ) Sovereign Adoption & Strategic Reserves

( 38:28 ) OG Bitcoin HODLers Cashing Out

( 41:38 ) Final Thoughts









