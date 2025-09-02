In this episode, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet explains the importance of self custody. He breaks down the evolution of Bitcoin custody, the tradeoffs between ETFs and true self-custody, the importance of seed phrases, institutional adoption through Ledger Vault, and the challenges of making multisig and hardware wallets user-friendly. Charles also stresses that Bitcoin’s value as permissionless money depends on decentralization and self-custody, urging users to practice secure backups and verify transactions. Enjoy!

—

Follow Charles: https://x.com/P3b7_

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

Supply Shock Survey: https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6

—

Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code SUPPLY100 for £100 OFF

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:40 ) Bitcoin Custody Evolution

( 03:35 ) The Importance of Self Custody

( 05:26 ) Ledger's Role in Bitcoin Security

( 07:08 ) Seed Phrases & Security Innovations

( 16:24 ) Institutional Adoption & Custody Trends

( 24:16 ) Multisig & User Experience

( 28:34 ) Gifting Bitcoin & Hardware Wallets

( 30:54 ) Future of Bitcoin Hardware Wallets

( 38:26 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



