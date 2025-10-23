home

Supply Shock

Crypto News Roundup: Shutdowns, Seizures, & Stablecoins | Joakim Book

In this episode, Rizzo & Joakim Book break down the latest in Bitcoin and crypto: from the market crash and Polymarket’s NYSE deal, to the U.S. government’s Bitcoin seizures, growing dominance of stablecoins, and Bitcoin’s four-year cycle. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:31) Prediction Markets & Polymarket

(07:00) Government Shutdown & Bitcoin’s Role

(12:18) Bitcoin Seizures & Reserves

(16:20) Bitcoin’s ATH & Sentiment

(20:13) Mainstream Media Bitcoin Narratives

(21:29) FG Trailer

(22:51) Mainstream Media Bitcoin Narratives

(25:14) Politics & Crypto on the Global Stage

(32:29) Stablecoins & Tether’s Dominance

(38:53) Bitcoin’s Four-Year Cycle Debate

(41:17) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

