Crypto News Roundup: Shutdowns, Seizures, & Stablecoins | Joakim Book
In this episode, Rizzo & Joakim Book break down the latest in Bitcoin and crypto: from the market crash and Polymarket’s NYSE deal, to the U.S. government’s Bitcoin seizures, growing dominance of stablecoins, and Bitcoin’s four-year cycle. Enjoy!
—
Follow Joakim: https://x.com/joakimbook
Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_
Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx
Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock
Supply Shock Survey: https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:31) Prediction Markets & Polymarket
(07:00) Government Shutdown & Bitcoin’s Role
(12:18) Bitcoin Seizures & Reserves
(16:20) Bitcoin’s ATH & Sentiment
(20:13) Mainstream Media Bitcoin Narratives
(21:29) FG Trailer
(22:51) Mainstream Media Bitcoin Narratives
(25:14) Politics & Crypto on the Global Stage
(32:29) Stablecoins & Tether’s Dominance
(38:53) Bitcoin’s Four-Year Cycle Debate
(41:17) Final Thoughts
—
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock