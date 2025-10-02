In this episode, Founder of Lava Shehzan Maredia explains how Bitcoin-backed loans, yield products, payroll conversion, and self-custody tools through Lava are enabling people to live on a Bitcoin standard while avoiding sales, taxes, and centralized risk. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:30 ) Lava’s Vision & Fundraising

( 03:11 ) Inside Lava’s Platform

( 04:35 ) Trust & Self-Custody

( 06:29 ) Life on a Bitcoin Standard

( 15:41 ) Bitcoin-Backed Loan Strategies

( 20:21 ) Bitcoin Mortgages & Innovation

( 21:58 ) Revenue & Monetization

( 26:22 ) Security & Key Management

( 31:12 ) The Future of Bitcoin Finance

( 34:59 ) Long-Term Bitcoin Predictions

( 36:44 ) Final Thoughts

