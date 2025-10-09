Why This Bitcoin Cycle Could Last Until 2027 | Mike Alfred

In this episode, Founder & Managing Partner at Alpine Fox Mike Alfred explains why this bull run could stretch into 2026–27, how institutions and treasury companies are changing the game, and why retail is still asleep. He also dives into the risks and narratives shaping the market, how investors should think about balancing Bitcoin with Bitcoin proxies like miners, and why he’s fading the Bitcoin Knots drama. Enjoy!

—

Follow Mike: https://x.com/mikealfred

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

Supply Shock Survey: https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6

—

Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code SUPPLY200 for £200 OFF

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:57 ) When Will the Bitcoin Cycle End?

( 08:39 ) Catalysts that Could Move Bitcoin

( 12:37 ) Historical Analogues & Market Risks

( 17:12 ) Biggest Overbought Narratives

( 18:57 ) Bitcoin Treasuries & Mastering Narratives

( 25:57 ) Bitcoin vs Bitcoin Alternatives

( 29:35 ) How Institutions See Bitcoin

( 33:51 ) Crypto & Tokenization

( 37:03 ) The Future of Bitcoin

( 40:21 ) Debunking Bitcoin FUD

( 43:11 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



