In this episode live from Permissionless, Milk Road founder Kyle Reidhead joins the show to discuss the drivers of Bitcoin demand, the impact of the Israel-Iran war, and whether crypto money will chase crypto IPOs, treasury companies, or something else. We also discuss Michael Saylor & Strategy, who wins the stablecoin boom, what the future for Bitcoin looks like, and more. Enjoy!

—

Follow Kyle: https://x.com/KyleReidhead

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

Supply Shock Survey: https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6

—

Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors Supply Shock. As Bitcoin adoption grows, Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing over 20% of the world’s crypto. Buy a LEDGER™ device now for true self-custody and peace of mind in securing your Bitcoin. Devices are also available in Bitcoin orange. For every device ordered in BTC Orange, we’ll donate $5 to brink.dev. Buy now at https://Ledger.com.

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:32 ) What Drives Bitcoin?

( 06:15 ) Ledger Ad

( 08:26 ) Bitcoin vs Gold

( 14:19 ) This Cycle’s Narrative

( 18:20 ) Ledger Ad

( 19:08 ) Strategy & Crypto Treasury Companies

( 24:28 ) Where Does Value Accrue in Crypto?

( 27:07 ) Regulation Tailwinds

( 29:24 ) Bitcoin vs Crypto

( 32:22 ) Bringing the World Into Bitcoin

( 35:15 ) Big Bitcoin Catalysts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



