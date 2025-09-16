In this episode, author of The Blocksize War Johnathan Bier joins the show to compare the ongoing dispute between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots with the 2015–2017 fork wars. We examine how both sides claim the "small-blocker" legacy, debate the role of fee markets and mining decentralization, and question whether Bitcoin should tolerate non-monetary data like Ordinals and inscriptions. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:35 ) Comparing Bitcoin Core & Knots to Block Size Wars

( 09:07 ) Debating Fee Markets & Mining Decentralization

( 34:32 ) Debating Spam, Blocksize & Bitcoin’s Use

( 41:07 ) Relay Policies & Network Diversity

( 45:21 ) The Role of Miners in Bitcoin's Future

( 52:16 ) The Intolerant Minority & Bitcoin's Success

( 58:39 ) Mining Centralization Concerns

( 1:03:18 ) Final Thoughts





