This week, Rizzo is joined by Nolan Bauerle and Michael McSweeney for a heavyweight clash of Bitcoin visions: Jack Dorsey vs. Michael Saylor. The panel breaks down Dorsey’s developer-first, decentralized payments push versus Saylor’s Wall Street-centric, corporate treasury strategy. They debate who's funding Bitcoin’s future, who’s leading the charge in public perception, and which model holds up better under political and economic pressure. Enjoy!

—

Follow Nolan: ⁠ https://x.com/countbtc⁠

Follow Michael: ⁠ https://x.com/mpmcsweeney⁠

Follow Rizzo: ⁠ https://x.com/pete_rizzo_⁠

Follow Supply Shock: ⁠ https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW⁠

Follow Blockworks: ⁠ https://twitter.com/Blockworks_⁠

Supply Shock Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx⁠

Supply Shock Newsletter: ⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock⁠

Supply Shock Survey: ⁠ https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6⁠

—

Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code SUPPLY10 for 10% OFF! ⁠ https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv⁠

—

Ledn is the leading platform for Bitcoin-backed loans, offering a secure and transparent way to unlock liquidity without selling your Bitcoin. Ledn has issued over $9 billion in loans since 2018 and has never lost a single satoshi of client assets, earning a reputation as the name you can trust in the crypto space.

Visit ⁠ https://www.ledn.io/⁠ to learn more.

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:01 ) Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Journey

( 05:14 ) Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Vision

( 08:44 ) Comparing Saylor and Dorsey's Approaches

( 11:22 ) Ledn Ad

( 11:59 ) Investment Strategies and Funding

( 20:32 ) Corporate Treasury and Market Impact

( 28:29 ) Personal Reflections on Jack Dorsey

( 28:58 ) Ledn Ad

( 29:45 ) The Cult of Personality in Bitcoin

( 31:19 ) Narrative Building and Financial Engineering

( 32:33 ) Corporate Adoption of Bitcoin

( 34:47 ) The Evolution of Bitcoin Narratives

( 35:30 ) Human Capital and Industry Shifts

( 37:25 ) Political Influences and Bitcoin

( 40:48 ) Challenges and Opponents

( 48:21 ) The Future of Bitcoin

( 49:20 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock