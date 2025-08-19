In this episode, CEO & Founder of 10x Capital Hans Thomas explains how Bitcoin treasury companies are becoming global "on-ramps" for digital asset adoption, leveraging public markets and the flywheel effect to compound holdings. He shares insights on raising capital from crypto whales and institutions, executing deals in emerging markets, and why execution and low-cost capital matter more than hype. Enjoy!

—

Follow Hans: https://www.linkedin.com/in/htnyc/

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

Supply Shock Survey: https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6

—

Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code SUPPLY100 for £100 OFF

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london

—

Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors Supply Shock. As Bitcoin adoption grows, Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing over 20% of the world’s crypto. Buy a LEDGER™ device now for true self-custody and peace of mind in securing your Bitcoin. Devices are also available in Bitcoin orange. For every device ordered in BTC Orange, we’ll donate $5 to brink.dev. Buy now at https://Ledger.com.

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:31 ) Global Treasury Company Opportunities

( 08:35 ) Capital Formation & Asset Management

( 09:03 ) Ledger Ad

( 09:50 ) Capital Formation & Asset Management

( 16:22 ) Are OGs Using DATs to Cash Out?

( 21:39 ) Institutional Adoption is Healthy

( 25:36 ) Ledger Ad

( 26:21 ) How Should Retail Evaluate DATs?

( 34:30 ) Should Big Companies Adopt a Bitcoin Strategy?

( 41:40 ) Bitcoin vs. DATs

( 46:00 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



