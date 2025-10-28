Bitcoin’s Worst October in 7 Years: The End of Uptober? | Boaz Sobrado
In this episode, Boaz Sobrado joins the show to unpack Bitcoin’s toughest October in a decade, how institutional traders may be flipping traditional market narratives, and the exchange shifts reshaping crypto. We also discuss the rise of corporate Bitcoin adoption, strategic government reserves, Square’s renewed push for Bitcoin payments, and if this cycle is truly different. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(00:57) Bitcoin’s Worst October Ever?
(04:50) Is this the End of the Cycle?
(06:51) Exchange Shakeups
(10:23) CME Overtaking Crypto Natives
(14:23) The Blending of Exchanges
(16:08) Tokenized Assets & the ICO Revival
(21:57) FG Trailer
(23:09) Corporate Bitcoin Adoption
(28:19) The Global Regulatory Chess Game
(29:53) Strategic Bitcoin Reserves & Treasury Adoption
(34:38) Square Pushing BTC as Money
(40:26) Is this Time Different?
(42:34) Final Thoughts
