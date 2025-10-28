In this episode, Boaz Sobrado joins the show to unpack Bitcoin’s toughest October in a decade, how institutional traders may be flipping traditional market narratives, and the exchange shifts reshaping crypto. We also discuss the rise of corporate Bitcoin adoption, strategic government reserves, Square’s renewed push for Bitcoin payments, and if this cycle is truly different. Enjoy!

—

Follow Boaz: https://x.com/sobradob

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:57 ) Bitcoin’s Worst October Ever?

( 04:50 ) Is this the End of the Cycle?

( 06:51 ) Exchange Shakeups

( 10:23 ) CME Overtaking Crypto Natives

( 14:23 ) The Blending of Exchanges

( 16:08 ) Tokenized Assets & the ICO Revival

( 21:57 ) FG Trailer

( 23:09 ) Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

( 28:19 ) The Global Regulatory Chess Game

( 29:53 ) Strategic Bitcoin Reserves & Treasury Adoption

( 34:38 ) Square Pushing BTC as Money

( 40:26 ) Is this Time Different?

( 42:34 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



