In this episode, Bitcoin core developer Peter Todd discusses the rise of Bitcoin Knots, censorship debates, op_return limits, miner incentives, the challenges of blocking ordinals and inscriptions, scaling via Lightning, the future of Bitcoin development, and more. Enjoy!

—

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:24 ) Bitcoin's Firestorm

( 02:07 ) Ledn Title Ad

( 02:28 ) Bitcoin's Firestorm

( 06:27 ) Satoshi Dice

( 08:50 ) Censoring Transactions

( 13:34 ) Ability to Dissent

( 16:45 ) Ledn Ad

( 17:22 ) Is Bitcoin Knots A Threat?

( 20:16 ) The Knots Critique of Bitcoin

( 27:52 ) Making A Moral Argument

( 28:46 ) Ledn Ad

( 29:32 ) Making A Moral Argument

( 32:03 ) Responsibility of Miners

( 35:54 ) Filtering is Pointless

( 37:33 ) "Shoulds" vs Reality

( 41:56 ) Development & Price

( 44:56 ) Multiple Bitcoin Soft Forks

( 47:19 ) Bitcoin Dream Development

( 49:53 ) Alternative Financial System

( 53:22 ) Innovations in Crypto

—

