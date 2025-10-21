In this episode, Paul Sztorc joins to break down the evolving politics of Bitcoin development from user vs. developer control to the failures of Lightning, the role of dissenting implementations, and the long-term challenges of security and fees. It’s a wide-ranging discussion on the future of Bitcoin’s growth, governance, and survival. Enjoy!

—

Follow Paul: https://x.com/Truthcoin

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

Supply Shock Survey: https://bitcoinhistorynl.beehiiv.com/forms/979475d9-fb4b-4c13-99af-5037dd5718c6

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:32 ) Bitcoin v30 & Development Battles

( 06:33 ) Lightning Network Under Fire

( 09:32 ) The Problems with Bitcoin Core

( 17:18 ) Relay Policy & Transaction Incentives

( 21:19 ) Competing Bitcoin Cultures & Implementations

( 35:57 ) Who Really Controls Bitcoin: Users or Miners?

( 38:25 ) SegWit & the Scaling Wars

( 41:45 ) Power of Users in Bitcoin’s Direction

( 45:19 ) Innovation & Challenges Driving Bitcoin’s Evolution

( 50:45 ) Security, Fees, & Long-Term Sustainability

( 53:37 ) Bitcoin vs Gold: What Money Should Be

( 56:55 ) Why Compatibility is Bitcoin’s Hidden Strength

( 1:00:32 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Bitcoin #Crypto #SupplyShock



