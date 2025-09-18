home

How Bitcoin Knots Sparked a New Culture War | Pourteaux

In this episode, Pourteaux joins the show to discuss the rise of Ordinals and inscriptions on Bitcoin, the long-running debate over data storage on the blockchain, and how the controversy around Bitcoin Knots reflects deeper cultural and political shifts within the Bitcoin community. We also explore what this means for Bitcoin’s resilience, miner incentives, and its increasingly partisan perception in U.S. politics. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:37) Early Days of Ordinals and Inscriptions

(06:11) Future of Ordinals on Bitcoin

(11:14) Bitcoin Knots & Filtering

(17:09) Bitcoin Resilience vs Innovation

(25:28) Bitcoin Soft Forks and Knots Maintainers

(26:50) Knots Community and Bitcoin Politics

(29:10) Lessons from the Fork Wars

(30:53) Bitcoin's Political Landscape

(32:36) Bitcoin and Cultural Shifts

(35:24) Bitcoin's Partisan Divide

(38:06) Future of Bitcoin in Politics

(47:07) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


