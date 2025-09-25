In this episode, prolific Bitcoin Core contributor Murch discusses the forthcoming Bitcoin Core v30 release. We explore the evolution of the release process, the shift from legacy Berkeley DB wallets to descriptor wallets, new features for power users and businesses, performance gains like faster indexing, upgrades to networking and mining interfaces, and the cultural debate around conservatism, protocol changes, and developer neutrality. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:02 ) Overview of Bitcoin Core Release Process

( 03:08 ) Details on Bitcoin Core Version 30.0

( 05:34 ) Evolution of Bitcoin Core Development

( 11:32 ) In-Depth on Wallet Changes

( 21:06 ) Technical Improvements and Features

( 24:22 ) Mining and Network Decentralization

( 29:38 ) Node Operators and Version 30 Benefits

( 41:56 ) Conservatism in Bitcoin Development

( 45:15 ) Final Thoughts

