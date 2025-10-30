In this episode, we’re joined by Shinobi, Joakim Book, and Aaron van Wirdum to discuss the emergency Bitcoin soft fork proposal that could split the network. We debate whether the proposal’s "legal and moral" justifications hold any weight, question who defines harm within Bitcoin, and explore how technical limits, cultural rifts, and power struggles will shape Bitcoin’s future. Enjoy!

Timestamps:( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:06 ) Bitcoin’s BIP-444 Battle

( 07:11 ) The Legal & Moral Dilemma

( 10:22 ) How Would It Activate?

( 17:57 ) The Community Divide

( 28:18 ) FG Trailer

( 29:30 ) History Repeats Itself

( 53:06 ) Culture Wars in Bitcoin

( 1:00:34 ) Forking & Freedom

( 1:13:04 ) The Next Bitcoin Fork?

( 1:28:58 ) Final Thoughts

