In this episode, co-host of the Bitcoin Treasuries podcast Tim Kotzman breaks down the rapid rise of Bitcoin treasury companies beyond MicroStrategy, highlighting the opportunities in untapped global markets, the emergence of new investor metrics like Bitcoin-per-share and forward mNAV, and the challenges for retail investors navigating risk and jurisdictional complexity. He discusses company differentiation, the potential for M&A, the influence of institutional adoption, and why he expects significant expansion in the sector through year-end. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:28 ) Bitcoin Treasury Boom

( 04:36 ) Are We Still Early?

( 06:12 ) Increasing BTC Per Share

( 09:36 ) Valuation Metrics

( 10:29 ) Ledn Ad

( 11:11 ) Valuation Metrics

( 14:58 ) Role of mNAV

( 17:34 ) Challenges for Retail

( 21:47 ) How Do You Maximize Your BTC?

( 22:29 ) Ledn Ad

( 26:03 ) Differentiating From Other Companies

( 30:36 ) Bitcoin vs Digital Asset Treasuries

( 33:39 ) Treasury Boom Expansion or Contraction?

( 35:42 ) When Will Mag7 Buy Bitcoin?

( 41:43 ) Final Thoughts

