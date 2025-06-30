home

Industry Narratives, Future of Stablecoins & Big Tech Is Coming | Permissionless IV Recap (edited)

In this special bonus episode, we dive into the takeaways from Permissionless IV, unpacking the biggest industry narratives and themes shaping crypto today. We discuss the future of stablecoins, give a candid macro outlook, and explore how Big Tech is positioning itself as the next crypto overlord. Finally, we reflect on some predictions we got wrong – and what we learned from them. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(00:57) Permissionless IV Takeaways

(07:00) Biggest Industry Narratives

(12:00) Future of Stablecoins

(17:44) Macro Outlook

(20:47) Big Tech Overlords

(28:38) Predictions We Got Wrong

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

