In this special bonus episode, we dive into the takeaways from Permissionless IV, unpacking the biggest industry narratives and themes shaping crypto today. We discuss the future of stablecoins, give a candid macro outlook, and explore how Big Tech is positioning itself as the next crypto overlord. Finally, we reflect on some predictions we got wrong – and what we learned from them. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 00:57 ) Permissionless IV Takeaways

( 07:00 ) Biggest Industry Narratives

( 12:00 ) Future of Stablecoins

( 17:44 ) Macro Outlook

( 20:47 ) Big Tech Overlords

( 28:38 ) Predictions We Got Wrong

