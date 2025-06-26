In this special episode of Supply Shock live from Permissionless IV, Pete Rizzo hosts a panel of top builders pushing the frontier of Bitcoin development: Jeff Garzik (Hemi), Muneeb Ali (Stacks), Eli Ben-Sasson (StarkWare), and Hong Kim (Core). They debate where to build in the Bitcoin ecosystem, the evolving use cases for Bitcoin L2s, and how to make BTC productive through lending, yield, and interoperability. The panel also explores the path to mass adoption, the limits of Bitcoin's base layer, and whether mainstream apps like Polymarket can thrive on Bitcoin. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:53 ) Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin

( 07:07 ) Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin

( 08:26 ) Use Cases and Innovations

( 14:20 ) Mainstream Adoption and Success Metrics

( 24:52 ) Technical Barriers and Solutions

( 36:03 ) Corporate Treasury and Yield

( 40:15 ) Final Thoughts

