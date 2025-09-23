In this episode, Bruno Oliveira and his translator (Felipe Demartini) join the show to discuss Bruno’s journey turning cans into SATs. We discuss how his love of Bitcoin blossomed into a stacking opportunity to the tune of 22 SATS per can and how he plans to reach one whole Bitcoin. We also delve into why Brazil needs Bitcoin, Bruno’s Bitcoin children stories, and more. Enjoy!

