In this episode, Lamar Wilson – founder of Black Bitcoin Billionaire and creator of Orange House Capital – joins the show to discuss his new platform that lets everyday people buy Bitcoin the same way they’d buy a home: with a down payment and monthly installments. Lamar explains how this "Bitcoin mortgage" model aims to make ownership accessible without credit checks, drawing parallels to how traditional mortgages built the American middle class. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:17 ) Building Orange House

( 04:32 ) The Bitcoin Mortgage Model

( 10:56 ) Cryptography & Refinancing

( 13:50 ) Reinventing the Mortgage for Bitcoin

( 17:44 ) FG Trailer

( 18:56 ) Reinventing the Mortgage for Bitcoin

( 21:11 ) The Target Market

( 23:44 ) The Bitcoin Layaway Revolution

( 26:14 ) Lamar’s Bitcoin History

( 27:58 ) Democratizing Bitcoin Access

( 33:25 ) Bitcoin is for the People

( 38:22 ) Final Thoughts

