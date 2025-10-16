In this episode, Lightning developer at ZBD Pay and organizer of TABConf Mike Tidwell joins the show to discuss the experimental, community-driven format of TABConf, the hotly contested future of the Lightning Network, rising concerns over quantum computing, and the philosophical divides between Bitcoin Core and Knots. We also explore how governance, user participation, and mempool policies will shape the future of Bitcoin. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:11 ) TABConf Bitcoin Debates

( 05:02 ) Lightning Network: Success or Failure?

( 11:38 ) Quantum Computing and Bitcoin’s Future

( 20:37 ) Core vs. Knots: The Governance Divide

( 31:51 ) Mempool Policies & User Preferences

( 46:10 ) Software, Governance & User Appeal

( 49:38 ) Miners, Power, and Practicality

( 57:08 ) Bitcoin’s Cultural Legitimacy

( 1:01:02 ) Legal & Technical Challenges

( 1:06:28 ) Education, Engagement & the Path Ahead

( 1:12:41 ) The Future of Bitcoin Governance

( 1:30:09 ) Final Thoughts

