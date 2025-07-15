In this episode, Founder & CEO of Surus.io Patrick Murck joins the show to reflect on Bitcoin’s rise to a fresh all-time high, its original mission of financial autonomy, and the tension between price appreciation and real-world use. He discusses stablecoins as dollar-compatible tools, why market structure reforms are stalled, and how his new company enables tokenized real-world assets with bankruptcy-remote custody. We also explore US regulatory history, accredited investor rules, and why crypto remains an experiment with both promise and pitfalls. Enjoy!

—

—

—

