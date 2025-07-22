In this episode, Co-Founder of StarkWare Eli Ben-Sasson joins the show to explore the philosophical and technical crossroads between Bitcoin and Ethereum. He recounts the early hopes of building zk-tech on Bitcoin, the cultural rift that pushed innovation elsewhere, and why Bitcoin’s potential remains limited without soft forks. Eli argues for a future where Bitcoin’s principles—decentralization, verifiability, and self-custody—can scale globally through new cryptographic tools like ZK proofs and Layer 2s. He reflects on governance, protocol ossification, and the critical need for experimentation to preserve Bitcoin’s revolutionary promise. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:41 ) Early Bitcoin Development

( 02:48 ) Privacy & Alternative Cryptocurrencies

( 05:56 ) Bitcoin: The Asset vs. Tech

( 10:03 ) Ledger Ad

( 10:51 ) Bitcoin: The Asset vs. Tech

( 13:48 ) Ethereum's Emergence & Impact

( 20:53 ) Experimentation & Innovation in Crypto

( 31:54 ) The Cultural Impact of Bitcoin's Development

( 34:03 ) Historical Perspective on Bitcoin's Adoption

( 34:55 ) The Necessity of Experimentation in Crypto

( 35:54 ) Bitcoin's Global Product Market Fit

( 37:12 ) Ledger Ad

( 37:59 ) Challenges in Bitcoin's Consensus Process

( 39:18 ) Governance Issues in Decentralized Blockchains

( 41:33 ) The Future of Bitcoin & Global Economics

( 43:34 ) The Role of Decentralization in Blockchain

( 54:51 ) ZK Technology & Its Applications

( 01:01:32 ) Living on Bitcoin





