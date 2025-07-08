Bitcoin Treasuries: We're Just Getting Started | Cory Klippsten
In this episode, CEO of Swan Cory Klippsten discusses Swan Bitcoin’s Series C raise and its partnership with a French semiconductor company pivoting into Bitcoin treasury accumulation. He explains the rise of leveraged Bitcoin equities, how these companies use debt markets to acquire Bitcoin, and the potential influx of institutional fixed income into Bitcoin. Cory breaks down risks, opportunities, and why he believes Bitcoin-focused financial institutions are inevitable – touching on market cycles, treasury company models, and strategic corporate adoption. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
00:00 Swan-Sequans Treasury Partnership
02:00 Bitcoin Treasury Endgame
04:14 Leveraged Bitcoin Equities
05:45 Breaking Down the Strategy
10:37 Unique Arbitrage Opportunities
14:05 Differentiating Good vs Bad Actors
16:25 Fixed Income Opportunity
18:06 When do the Floodgates Open?
23:08 Swan’s Goals
26:33 Crypto Treasury Companies
28:45 Is this Bull Market Different?
30:44 Bitcoin Treasury Doomsday
34:04 Moving Toward Hyperbitcoinization
36:46 Final Thoughts
