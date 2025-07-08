In this episode, CEO of Swan Cory Klippsten discusses Swan Bitcoin’s Series C raise and its partnership with a French semiconductor company pivoting into Bitcoin treasury accumulation. He explains the rise of leveraged Bitcoin equities, how these companies use debt markets to acquire Bitcoin, and the potential influx of institutional fixed income into Bitcoin. Cory breaks down risks, opportunities, and why he believes Bitcoin-focused financial institutions are inevitable – touching on market cycles, treasury company models, and strategic corporate adoption. Enjoy!

—

—

—

Timestamps:

00:00 Swan-Sequans Treasury Partnership

02:00 Bitcoin Treasury Endgame

04:14 Leveraged Bitcoin Equities

05:45 Breaking Down the Strategy

10:37 Unique Arbitrage Opportunities

14:05 Differentiating Good vs Bad Actors

16:25 Fixed Income Opportunity

18:06 When do the Floodgates Open?

23:08 Swan’s Goals

26:33 Crypto Treasury Companies

28:45 Is this Bull Market Different?

30:44 Bitcoin Treasury Doomsday

34:04 Moving Toward Hyperbitcoinization

36:46 Final Thoughts

—

