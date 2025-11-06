In this episode, we dive into the escalating Bitcoin civil war over BIP-444 — the proposed "emergency soft fork" to limit arbitrary data onchain. The panel debates "pleb slop" culture, anti-core developer sentiment, and whether the community is repeating the moral crusades of the Blocksize Wars. We also dissect miner incentives, user-activated vs. user-rejected forks, property-rights implications, and prediction markets tracking whether the fork will ever activate. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:48 ) Debating "Pleb Slop" and Core Values

( 08:25 ) Developers, Consensus, and the Community Divide

( 16:20 ) Fork Proposals and the Governance Dilemma

( 21:40 ) Soft Forks, User Action, and Network Power

( 34:05 ) FG Trailer

( 35:17 ) Soft Forks, User Action, and Network Power

( 39:18 ) Game Theory: Block Invalidation and Chain Reorgs

( 42:50 ) Prediction Markets, Fork Futures, and Incentives

( 47:51 ) Economic Voting and Miner Power Dynamics

( 52:42 ) Censorship, Property Rights, and Bitcoin Core’s Role

( 1:06:01 ) Fork Scenarios and the Future of Bitcoin

( 1:07:24 ) Final Thoughts





