In this episode, Maple Finance CEO Sidney Powell joins the show to discuss the evolving market for earning yield on Bitcoin. We explore the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy, the differences between capital structure-based returns and real onchain yield, and the role of staking and DeFi in delivering Bitcoin-native returns. Sid breaks down the risk profiles between tokenization and securitization, discusses Bitcoin Layer 2 competition, and shares why Maple is betting on the emergence of a Bitcoin yield ecosystem. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Earning Yield with Your BTC

02:40 Bitcoin Treasury Companies vs Maple

10:50 Securitization vs Tokenization

13:40 Maple’s Target Market

17:10 Appealing to Bitcoiners

21:40 Layer 2 Ecosystems

24:15 Will Bitcoin Have a Killer App?

27:28 Building off of Bitcoin

29:23 Bitcoin’s Long-Term Security Problem

32:00 Different Ways to Generate BTC Yield

34:05 Moving to a Multi-Blockchain World?

36:40 Will Banks Allow Disruption?

39:30 Final Thoughts

