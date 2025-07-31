Treasury Companies Will Lose The Bitcoin Yield Race | Sidney Powell
In this episode, Maple Finance CEO Sidney Powell joins the show to discuss the evolving market for earning yield on Bitcoin. We explore the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy, the differences between capital structure-based returns and real onchain yield, and the role of staking and DeFi in delivering Bitcoin-native returns. Sid breaks down the risk profiles between tokenization and securitization, discusses Bitcoin Layer 2 competition, and shares why Maple is betting on the emergence of a Bitcoin yield ecosystem. Enjoy!
—
—
—
—
Timestamps:
00:00 Earning Yield with Your BTC
02:40 Bitcoin Treasury Companies vs Maple
10:50 Securitization vs Tokenization
13:40 Maple’s Target Market
17:10 Appealing to Bitcoiners
21:40 Layer 2 Ecosystems
24:15 Will Bitcoin Have a Killer App?
27:28 Building off of Bitcoin
29:23 Bitcoin’s Long-Term Security Problem
32:00 Different Ways to Generate BTC Yield
34:05 Moving to a Multi-Blockchain World?
36:40 Will Banks Allow Disruption?
39:30 Final Thoughts
—
