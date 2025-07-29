In this episode, OG Bitcoiner Alp reflects on Bitcoin’s transformation from a fringe libertarian experiment to a mainstream political tool. They discuss the dilution of early Bitcoin culture, the lingering identity crisis among mid-cycle adopters, the myth of ongoing existential threats, and the shift from cypherpunk ideals to nation-state interests. Alp shares his skepticism of Bitcoin's co-option by U.S. political movements and emphasizes that while Bitcoin is no longer underground, its core functionality and value remain intact. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 06:04 ) Bitcoin’s Changing Culture

( 09:56 ) Ledger Ad

( 10:43 ) Bitcoin’s Contrarian Mindset

( 16:46 ) Evolution of Bitcoin Upgrades

( 20:26 ) Unpacking Bitcoin Knots

( 24:45 ) Future of Bitcoin & Political Implications

( 26:13 ) Ledger Ad

( 27:00 ) Future of Bitcoin & Political Implications

( 28:13 ) Currency Competition, Tether & Dollarization

( 29:55 ) US Politics & Bitcoin

( 32:14 ) Stablecoins & the Financial System

( 36:59 ) Bitcoin's Role in America's Debt Problem

( 48:46 ) The Cypherpunk Dream & Bitcoin's Future

( 52:31 ) Final Thoughts





