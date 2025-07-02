In this special interview live from Permissionless IV, Rizzo sits down with Bitcoin OG & Core developer Jeff Garzik to reflect on Bitcoin’s early days, the culture shift from experimentation to ossification, and his belief that Bitcoin’s social and monetary network would have emerged regardless of specific developers. Garzik critiques Lightning as a failed detour, champions Layer 2s like Hemi for bringing programmability to Bitcoin, and stresses that Ethereum remains vital due to its developer traction and audit maturity. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:48 Building the Bitcoin Market

07:48 Bitcoin Then vs Today

10:10 Bitcoin Ossification

11:56 Was Bitcoin Inevitable?

16:55 Who Controls Bitcoin?

19:55 Bitcoin Forks & Lightning Network

23:18 Crypto is the Beta Test for Bitcoin

28:43 What Did Ethereum Achieve?

34:18 EVMs, BitVM & L2s

38:54 Unleashing Bitcoin Upgrades

46:56 Identifying the Problems

55:20 Why Work on Bitcoin Today?

